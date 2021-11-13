Contact Us
Two Women Hospitalized In Crash On Long Island Roadway

Both drivers were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.
Both drivers were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in Farmingdale.

A 45-year-old woman operating a 2020 Mercedes-Benz was driving eastbound on Fulton Street near the intersection of Cobb Place, Nassau County Police said.

A 2009 Chevrolet operated by a 35-year-old woman traveling westbound crossed over the medium and collided with the Mercedes, according to police. 

Both women sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing.

