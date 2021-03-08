Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Police & Fire

Two Vehicles Slam Into Long Island Subway Restaurant Causing Fire, Injury To Driver

Kathy Reakes
Two vehicles ended up inside a Subway restaurant after a vehicle lost control hit a parked vehicle and caught on fire.
Two cars ended up inside a Long Island Subway Restaurant following a crash in which one of the vehicles split the other in half, trapping the driver.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Friday, March 5, in Nassau County at the Subway on South Main Street in Freeport, said the Freeport Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found an overturned car in the building with fire and a driver trapped, Chief of Freeport Department Scott R. Braun said.

An inspection of the building found that two cars had entered the building, one of the vehicles, a parked car, was split in half by the other.

Firefighters immediately went to work on the fire, while others worked extricating the patient, who was reported to be conscious and alert throughout the rescue. 

North Bellmore Technical Rescue Team was requested to the scene due to the damage to the building as well as a backup from Baldwin. 

The patient was extricated in under an hour and transported by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local Trauma Center with unknown injuries. 

After the patient was extricated, the North Bellmore TRT alongside Freeport Truck worked to remove both vehicles from the storefront. 

The scene was left with the Freeport Building Dept and various law-enforcement jurisdictions for their investigation.

"An outstanding job was done by all members and agencies who operated on this incident scene," Braun said. 

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

