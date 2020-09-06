Two Shot, One Fatally, Outside Long Island Apartment

Two men were shot, one fatally, outside a Long Island apartment.

It happened just before 4 a.m.on Sunday, Sept. 6 in Hempstead.

Village of Hempstead Police Officers responded to 43 High St. for a call of persons shot by an unknown subject from a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police said.

The two men were transported to area hospitals.

A 22-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a physician. His identity has not yet been released.

The other victim, age 24, was treated and is in stable condition, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

