Two Shot During Dispute At Riverhead Restaurant, Police Say

Police are investigating after two men were shot during a dispute at a Long Island restaurant.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 28 in Riverhead.

That's when officers respond to the Mambo Grill and Lounge at 33 East Main Street for a report of a disturbance which resulted in gunshots being fired at the location, Riverhead Police said.

Upon arrival, it was determined that numerous gunshots were fired outside and at the rear of the restaurant and that two male subjects were struck by the reported gunshots, police said.

It was reported that both subjects self-transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center Emergency Room where they were treated for multiple gunshot wounds that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that a verbal dispute among a few patrons occurred inside the establishment, police said.

The dispute then escalated as the involved patrons exited the location through the rear door and onto an exterior rear deck and walkway where the dispute escalated further, according to police.

Gunshots were ultimately being fired by one of the involved subjects, with the shots striking two of the other involved subjects, causing injuries that required hospitalization.

A Riverhead Police Department K-9 Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to please contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at (631)727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

