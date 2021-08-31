Two Nabbed For Stealing Mail From Long Island Post Office, Police Say

Two men have been arrested on Long Island for allegedly stealing mail from US Post Office boxes and for violently attacking a postal employee.

The incident took place around 4 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, in Nassau County at the Hicksville Post Office located at 185 West John St.

According to detectives, the Nassau County officers were assisting US Postal inspectors during an investigation regarding larcenies of mail from their Hicksville location.

During their investigation, two men arrived at the post office in a 2016 gray BMW, according to police.

One man entered the building and used a stolen post-office-issued master key to remove the contents of the mailboxes, police said.

Detectives and postal inspectors entered the building and attempted to place the man in custody when he began to violently resist and used a sharp object to cut an inspector on his face and body.

After a brief struggle the suspect, identified as Romy Fabre, age 26, of Queens, was taken into custody.

Officers then approached the BMW and after complying with verbal commands, Jahki Hawkins, age 22, the Bronx, exited his vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

The postal inspector was transported to an area hospital for treatment of lacerations to his eye, face, leg, and arm.

Fabre was charged with:

Assault

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Criminal tampering

Criminal possession of stolen property

Petit larceny.

Hawkins was charged with:

Unlawful possession of personal ID

Criminal facilitation

Criminal possession of stolen property

Both will be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.