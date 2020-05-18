Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two Men Nabbed For Burglarizing Long Island Store By Entering Skylight, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Two men were arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Farmingdale store. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Long Island store by entering through the skylight.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 11:17 p.m., on Thursday, April 9 at Woody's Goodys in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, the owner of Woody’s Goodys, at 695 Main St., found that his business had been burglarized.

An investigation discovered that two males entered the business through a skylight and stole assorted merchandise before exiting the establishment, police said.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested Jonathan Diaz-Alfaro, 24, of Amityville and Douglas Mejia-Gomez, 23, of Hicksville, on Sunday, May 17, for the crime, police said.

Both were charged with burglary and grand larceny.

They will be arraigned on Monday, May 18, in Mineola.

