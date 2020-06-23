Two Long Island Residents Attacked After Chasing Four Men Breaking Into Vehicle, Police Say

Two residents of a Long Island home were seriously injured after being attacked by four men who were allegedly searching inside their vehicle in the middle of the night.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, in Jericho.

According to detectives, four unknown men went to the driveway of a residence located on Woodbridge Lane and began to search the interior of a parked car, taking multiple items.

Residents inside saw the men at which point they fled northbound on Woodbridge Lane.

Two men inside, one 49-year-old and a 22-year-old chased after the men, police said.

They located the four on Parkside Drive where they got into an altercation resulting in the two victims being physically assaulted, police said.

During the assault, one of the subjects fired two shots from a silver pistol, but no one was struck. The men then fled westbound on Parkside Drive.

The 49-year- old victim suffered blunt trauma to the back of the head, a broken nose and bruising to the arms and legs.

The 22-year-old victim suffered a laceration to the forehead, a broken nose and bruising to the arms and legs.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

The suspects are described as being:

The first suspect who fired the pistol is described as a male black, 5’6’’ tall with dreadlocks, and wearing a gray tank top.

The second suspect is described as being a Black, 6’0’’ tall, wearing a black doo-rag, black shirt, and a black backpack.

The third suspect is described as being Indian, 5’6’’ tall, thick build with a beard wearing a red shirt and a surgical mask.

The fourth suspect is described as being Indian, 5’6’’ tall, medium build wearing a black shirt.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above robbery contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call the Third Squad at 1-516-573-6353.

All callers will remain anonymous.

