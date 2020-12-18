Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Killed After SUV Crashes Into Tree On Long Island

An investigation is underway after two men were killed when an SUV crashed into a tree on Long Island.
The crash happened when the 2005 Ford SUV traveling on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 3:15 a.m. in Old Bethpage southbound on Round Swamp Road left the roadway and struck a tree, Nassau County Police said. 

Upon police arrival, officers found two men who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both of the men, ages 31 and 29 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene by a police medic. Their names have not yet been released.

A female passenger was located in the rear of the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. 

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

