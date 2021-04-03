Two Injured In Crash Between Mercedes-Benz SUV, Ambulance On Busy Long Island Roadway

Two people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after a crash between an SUV and an ambulance on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. Friday, April 2 in Carle Place.

The Nassau County Police ambulance was traveling eastbound on Old Country Road with engaged emergency lights and sirens when the collision happened with a Mercedes-Benz SUV traveling westbound, according to authorities.

The Mercedes made a left turn onto Zeckendorf Boulevard from Old Country Road at the time, police said.

A Land Rover stopped on Zeckendorf Boulevard was also impacted during the accident, according to police.

As a result of the collision, a Nassau County Police Medic was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment and he is currently in stable condition, said police.

The male operator, age 33, of the Mercedes was also injured and transported to a local hospital, currently listed in critical condition, said police.

The 56-year-old female operator of the Land Rover was not injured.

The investigation into this accident continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.