Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Ram Truck Stolen From Long Island Business Found Crashed, Police Say
Police & Fire

Two Injured In Crash Between Mercedes-Benz SUV, Ambulance On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Two people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after a crash between an SUV and an ambulance.
Two people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after a crash between an SUV and an ambulance. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Two people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after a crash between an SUV and an ambulance on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. Friday, April 2 in Carle Place.

The Nassau County Police ambulance was traveling eastbound on Old Country Road with engaged emergency lights and sirens when the collision happened with a Mercedes-Benz SUV traveling westbound, according to authorities.

The Mercedes made a left turn onto Zeckendorf Boulevard from Old Country Road at the time, police said. 

A Land Rover stopped on Zeckendorf Boulevard was also impacted during the accident, according to police.

As a result of the collision, a Nassau County Police Medic was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment and he is currently in stable condition, said police. 

The male operator, age 33, of the Mercedes was also injured and transported to a local hospital, currently listed in critical condition, said police. 

The 56-year-old female operator of the Land Rover was not injured. 

 The investigation into this accident continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.