Two Cops Hospitalized After Suspect In Assault Of Woman On Long Island Becomes Violent

Two police officers on Long Island were hospitalized after responding to a domestic disturbance in Manhasset over the weekend.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Northern Boulevard in Manhasset shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, where there was a report of a man who had shoved a 62-year-old woman from behind.

The investigation into the incident found that Queens Village resident Hubert Lewis, 60, allegedly shoved the woman from behind. While investigating, it is alleged that Lewis ignored repeated verbal commands and grabbed an officer by the shirt.

While placing Lewis into custody, he relented, kicking, spitting, and wrestling with officers attempting to arrest him.

As a result of the incident, two officers were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the fight and exposure to bodily fluids, police said.

Lewis was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, harassment, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest. No arraignment date has been announced.

