Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County
Police & Fire

Two Cops Hospitalized After Suspect In Assault Of Woman On Long Island Becomes Violent

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Hubert Lewis
Hubert Lewis Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two police officers on Long Island were hospitalized after responding to a domestic disturbance in Manhasset over the weekend.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Northern Boulevard in Manhasset shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, where there was a report of a man who had shoved a 62-year-old woman from behind.

The investigation into the incident found that Queens Village resident Hubert Lewis, 60, allegedly shoved the woman from behind. While investigating, it is alleged that Lewis ignored repeated verbal commands and grabbed an officer by the shirt.

While placing Lewis into custody, he relented, kicking, spitting, and wrestling with officers attempting to arrest him.

As a result of the incident, two officers were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the fight and exposure to bodily fluids, police said.

Lewis was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, harassment, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest. No arraignment date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.