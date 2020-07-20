Two Cops Hospitalized After Man Becomes Combative At LI Residence, Police Say

Two police officers were hospitalized after being assaulted by a 77-year-old man on Long Island.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Split Rock Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 in Kings Point, where there was a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found Dariush Zargaroff, who was allegedly intoxicated, and became irate and combative with the responding officers.

It is alleged that Zargaroff kicked and pushed an officer causing him to fall. When officers attempted to place him under arrest he physically resisted, causing another officer to injure his back.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, as was Zargaroff.

Zargaroff was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Police said Zargaroff will be arraigned when he is medically cleared.

