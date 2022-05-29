Two Charged With Stealing From Riverhead Home Depot, Police Say

Two Long Island men were charged with larceny after reportedly stealing items from a Long Island Home Depot store.

The incident took place in Riverhead around 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, at the Home Depot located at 1550 Old Country Road.

Upon the arrival of the first responding patrol unit, a description was given of a vehicle and two suspects that removed items without paying for them, the Riverhead Police said.

The description was broadcast to responding patrol units and the suspects and vehicle were located a short distance away, police said.

The detective division arrested Jermaine Stevens, age 47, of Riverhead, and Mitchell Edens, age 57, of Moriches.

Both men were charged with grand larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

