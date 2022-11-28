Trio Wanted For Stripping Thousands Of Dollars In Parts From Cars In Smithtown

Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing tires and rims valued at about $9,600 on Long Island.

Three men stole eight sets of tires and rims from two 2022 Cadillacs at King O’Rourke Cadillac in Smithtown between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 28.

Authorities said the Cadillac dealer is located at 756 Smithtown Bypass.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

