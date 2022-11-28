Trio Wanted For Stripping Thousands Of Dollars In Parts From Cars In Smithtown

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing tires and rims valued at about $9,600 in Smithtown Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing tires and rims valued at about $9,600 on Long Island.

Three men stole eight sets of tires and rims from two 2022 Cadillacs at King O’Rourke Cadillac in Smithtown between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 28.

Authorities said the Cadillac dealer is located at 756 Smithtown Bypass.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

