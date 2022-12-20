Contact Us
Police & Fire

Trio Wanted For Robbing Huntington Station Jewelry Store, Authorities Say

Nicole Valinote
Three men are wanted for robbing a jewelry store in Huntington Station earlier this month, police said.
The men stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, located at 1547 New York Ave. in Huntington Station, at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 19.

Authorities said one man appeared to have a firearm.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

