Police & Fire

Trio Wanted After Suffolk County Victim Loses $10K In Scam

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who utilized gift cards obtained as part of a phone scam in February. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who utilized gift cards obtained as part of a phone scam in February.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who utilized gift cards obtained as part of a phone scam in February. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Three suspects are at large after scamming a woman on Long Island out of $10,000 by claiming there was child pornography on her computer, authorities announced.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department as the agencies seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects who used gift cards that were obtained through a phone scam in February.

According to police, an elderly Quogue woman was contacted electronically by a fraudster alleging that there was child porn on her computer, and she was directed to purchase $10,000 in Home Depot gift cards to clear the device.

Police said that the woman purchased the cards from Home Depot in Riverhead and provided the card information over the phone at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15

Later that day, three suspects used the gift cards to make purchases at several Home Depot locations in Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, and Kings counties.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the three individuals has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Department detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

