Trio Nabbed For Stealing Car From Garage Of Long Island Home

Three suspects were busted on Long Island after allegedly stealing a car out of a garage.

The Nassau County Police Department received a report of a stranger entering a garage on Oak Ridge Lane in Albertson shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, prompting an investigation.

Police said that investigators later located the vehicle on Taylor Avenue in Westbury, and proceeded to see three men enter it.

Two suspects, Hempstead residents Jamil Davistaylor, 18, and Shawn Harvey, 21, were taken into custody without incident. A third, Freeport resident Curtis Williams, 23, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended following a short chase.

Davistaylor was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Harvey was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny, and burglary.

Williams was charged with burglary, assault, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and grand larceny.

All three men are scheduled to be arraigned in Mineola on Friday, Aug. 28.

