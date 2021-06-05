Trio Nabbed For Long Island Home Burglary, Police Say

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home burglary in Nassau County earlier this year.

Kathleen Velez, age 31, of Brooklyn, Kevin Rojo Rojo, age 21, and Nicolas Huenul-Duran, age 23, both of Santiago, Chile, were arrested on Thursday, May 6, in connection with the burglary on Friday, March 19 in North Hills, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Burglary Squad detectives, an active investigation was being conducted in the confines of Nassau County.

During the investigation, the three were identified as suspects for the burglary at a National Court residence.

All three were charged with second-degree burglary and held for arraignment on Friday, May 7 in Mineola.

