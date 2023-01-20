Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County

An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people.

Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

They stole cash and left the scene in a waiting vehicle, which detectives pulled over a short time later, SCPD said.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 54-year-old Michael Gruber, and the passengers, 51-year-old Kristen Osmolia and 44-year-old Christopher Volpe, authorities reported.

SCPD said investigators determined that Gruber and Volpe, both residents of Holbrook, were responsible for burglaries at the following locations:

Dunkin', located at 411 Furrows Road in Holbrook, on Tuesday, Jan. 3

Dunkin', located at 235 West Main St. in Smithtown, on Friday, Jan. 20

Dunkin', located at 430 North County Road in Saint James, on Thursday, Dec. 29

Dunkin', located at 5050 Nesconset Highway in Setauket, on Tuesday, Dec. 27

They were both also accused of burglarizing Toast in Port Jefferson on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the report.

Volpe is facing additional charges for a burglary at Sunoco in Hauppauge on Thursday, Dec. 15, and nine domestic-related warrants, police said.

Osmolia, of Holbrook, was also charged for the burglaries that happened at Dunkin' locations in Farmingville, Holbrook, and Smithtown, and the burglary at Sunoco, SCPD said.

