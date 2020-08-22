Three Suspects At Large After Robbery At Long Island Convenience Store

Three suspects are on the run after allegedly assaulting a 65-year-old convenience store employee on Long Island and robbing the cash register, police said.

A 65-year-old man was working at Bolla Market on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, when he was approached by the duo.

Police said that one man grabbed the employee around his neck and threw him to the ground. Then both men stole cigarette cartons and more than $700 from behind the register.

After assaulting the employee, both suspects fled on foot with a third suspect waiting outside. They then fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was described as being an African American man between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. He had a thin build, was wearing a black t-shirt, a black mask, black pants, and a red hat.

The second suspect was described as being a 5-foot-4 woman with a stocky build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The third suspect was described as being a 6-foot African American man with a stocky build who was wearing a black hat, red t-shirt, red shorts, white sneakers, and black masks.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

