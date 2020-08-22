Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Mother Left Young Children In SUV While Shopping At Long Island Stop & Shop, Police Say
Police & Fire

Three Suspects At Large After Robbery At Long Island Convenience Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bolla Market on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
Bolla Market on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three suspects are on the run after allegedly assaulting a 65-year-old convenience store employee on Long Island and robbing the cash register, police said.

A 65-year-old man was working at Bolla Market on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, when he was approached by the duo.

Police said that one man grabbed the employee around his neck and threw him to the ground. Then both men stole cigarette cartons and more than $700 from behind the register.

After assaulting the employee, both suspects fled on foot with a third suspect waiting outside. They then fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was described as being an African American man between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. He had a thin build, was wearing a black t-shirt, a black mask, black pants, and a red hat.

The second suspect was described as being a 5-foot-4 woman with a stocky build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The third suspect was described as being a 6-foot African American man with a stocky build who was wearing a black hat, red t-shirt, red shorts, white sneakers, and black masks.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.