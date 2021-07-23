Three Suffolk County Women Caught After Robbing Victim Of Laptop, Credit Cards, Police Say

Three Long Island women have been arrested in connection to an early morning robbery.

An adult female victim was in her vehicle in Uniondale, parked on Tulsa Street, around 3:20 a.m. Friday, July 23, when a Silver Nissan pulled up and three women known to the victim exited the vehicle, Nassau County Police said.

The three suspects are all Amityville residents: Murray Tejanah, age 19, and Taylor Davis, age 21, and Deztiny Robinson, age 20.

The victim was pushed and one of the suspects displayed a taser as they forcefully took the victim's bag containing various property including a laptop and credit cards, police said.

The suspects then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

The victim called the police and officers who arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

During the investigation, the three suspects came back to the scene and were placed under arrest without further incident. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Tejanah, Davis, and Robinson are all charged with first-degree robbery.

They will all be arraigned on Saturday, July 24 at First District Court in Hempstead.

