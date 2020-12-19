Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead On Long Island
Police & Fire

Three Officers Injured In Tussle With Would-Be Thief On Long Island

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Ultimately, said police, a taser and pepper spray were used to subdue Hooks after he became aggressive with officers. Hooks and three police officers were reportedly all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries after the incident.
Ultimately, said police, a taser and pepper spray were used to subdue Hooks after he became aggressive with officers. Hooks and three police officers were reportedly all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries after the incident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

An attempted car thief on Long Island is facing additional charges after injuring three police officers who witnessed him breaking into a vehicle, police said. 

Officers responded at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 to a report of a suspicious man looking into vehicles at an East Meadow Starbucks on Hempstead Turnpike, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

Upon their arrival, officers said they witnessed Gregory Hooks of Cambria Heights, 29, exiting a white Jeep with its car alarm blaring. Police said that Hooks verbally threatened officers who approached him and refused to show them his hands. 

Ultimately, said police, a taser and pepper spray were used to subdue Hooks after he became aggressive with officers. Hooks and three police officers were reportedly all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries after the incident. 

Hooks was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and attempted petite larceny. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.