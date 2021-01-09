Three Nabbed With Gun, Marijuana During Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau County Police arrested three men for allegedly having a gun and marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Three men, two from Long Island, were arrested for allegedly having a gun in a vehicle along with marijuana uncovered during a traffic stop.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, in Uniondale, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers observed a 2013 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. The vehicle had dark tinted windows and officers conducted a traffic stop, police said.

During the course of an investigation, a loaded firearm was recovered from one of the occupants, and a greenish-brown leafy substance believed to be marijuana was recovered from an ashtray inside the vehicle, police said.

Two men, Ismael Camille, 29, and James Camille, 24, both of North Merrick, were taken into police custody without incident while the third, Khalid Mascoll, 24, of Brooklyn, gave a brief struggle.

Mascoll was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon, second-degree
  • Possession of a weapon, third-degree
  • Possession of forgery devices
  • Resisting arrests
  • 11 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument

He was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 7, in Mineola.

Camille was charged with possession of forgery devices and unlawful possession of marijuana. 

He will also be arraigned on Thursday, Jan., 7,  in Mineola.

Camille was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and released on an appearance.

