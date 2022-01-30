Three Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards From Vehicle In Suffolk County

Three people have been charged after authorities said they stole credit cards from a vehicle on Long Island.

The Riverhead Police Department said 31-year-old Keval Gray, 29-year-old David Andre, both of Amityville, and 31-year-old Carizma Brown, of Central Islip, were each charged with six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in the Friday, Jan. 28, incident.

Riverhead Police received a report from a homeowner on Howard Street in Wading River about a suspicious man on his property at about 4:45 a.m. on Friday, authorities said.

The homeowner discovered that the man had gone through his vehicle and stole his wife's credit cards, police said.

The homeowner then reportedly drove around the area and saw a vehicle drive away quickly as he approached.

Several police cars responded to the area and located the vehicle on Gerald Street, police said.

While interviewing the vehicle's occupants, identified as Gray, Andre and Brown, an officer saw a number of credit cards in the vehicle, which were identified as the credit cards stolen from the homeowner, authorities said.

Gray, Andre and Brown were arrested and are being held pending arraignment, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

