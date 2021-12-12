Teenage Girl Killed, Woman Critically Injured In DWI Long Island Crash, Police Say

A teenage girl was killed and a woman critically injured in a crash involving an allegedly drunk driver at a Long Island intersection overnight, according to police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in Woodmere and involved a blue 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and a white 2018 Audi Q5 SUV.

The Audi SUV had been turning southbound onto Peninsula Boulevard from Edward Avenue and had five occupants, Nassau County Police said.

All occupants of the Audi SUV were transported to an area hospital, including the 15-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead by a staff physician at 11:45 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Audi, a 38-year-old woman, is in critical condition, according to police.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The Dodge pickup truck had been traveling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard and had two occupants who were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said. The other occupants sustained less serious injuries.

During the investigation, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Arlin Javier Aguilera, age 34, of West Hempstead, was placed into custody.

He has been charged with:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

Second-degree vehicular assault,

Driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 12 at First District Court in Hempstead.

