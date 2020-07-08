Teen Charged In Connection To String Of Long Island Robberies

A teenager went on a string of auto robberies on multiple occasions in Nassau County and is now facing a host of charges, police said.

An investigation into multiple incidents on several dates in Nassau County led to the arrest of Navindra Naidu, 19, who was found to be responsible for at least three robberies.

Police said that at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29 in East Meadow, Naidu arranged to meet with a 34-year-old man to test drive a vehicle that the victim was selling over the Internet.

After the test drive, the victim was standing outside his car when Naidu jumped into the driver’s seat and began to drive away in the victim’s car.

The victim tried to stop Naidu from driving away by grabbing the driver’s door, causing him to be dragged by the car, resulting in an injury to his right shoulder.

According to police, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, Naidu allegedly met with another 31-year-old man to test drive a vehicle.

Naidu then again attempted to drive off with the car, and when his victim attempted to get back in the car, Naidu allegedly lifted his shirt and showed the butt of a handgun in his waistband before speeding away.

A day later, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5 in Roosevelt, Naidu pulled a similar scheme on a 39-year-old woman selling a car online.

Police said that Naidu asked to take the car for a test ride, but the woman refused his request.

Police said that Naidu then removed the car keys from his victim, getting in the car. When the victim sought to get the keys back, she was hit in the head by a car door, causing a laceration to her eye before Naidu drove away.

Naidu was apprehended by detectives responded to the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick, New Jersey to pick him up on an arrest warrant. Naidu was charged with first-degree robbery, and four counts of second-degree robbery.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court on Wednesday, April 8 to answer the charges in Mineola.

