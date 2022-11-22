Teen Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Against Lindenhurst High School

A Long Island teen has been charged with allegedly threatening to detonate an explosive device at his high school.

The 15-year-old Lindenhurst High School student was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21 at the school located at 300 Charles St., in Lindenhurst, said the Suffolk County Police.

Over the past month, the student, whose name is not being released due to his age, made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts at the school with the intent of injuring staff and students, police said.

School officials were made aware of the threat early Monday and notified police around 9:30 a.m.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested the sophomore at the school at approximately 1:30 p.m., police said.

The teenager was charged with aggravated making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor.

He was released to a family member and will be arraigned at Family Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

