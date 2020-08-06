Suspects Nabbed, Victim Hospitalized After Violent Long Island Robbery

Two suspects were busted after assaulting a man who ultimately drove them to police headquarters, where they were arrested.

A 24-year-old was approached by Plainview residents Alexis Martinez-Benitez, 20, and Christian Schiavone, 19, in a Washington Avenue parking lot at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 in Williston Park when they asked their victim to drive them home in his vehicle.

Police said that when he refused, they both began assaulting him with closed fists, following him into his vehicle as he sought to flee. The two then continued their assault inside the vehicle.

During the assault, police said Schiavone forcibly grabbed the victim’s necklace and ripped it off his neck. The victim then drove to the Nassau County Police Third Precinct on Hillside Avenue in Williston Park.

The victim parked his vehicle in front of the Third Precinct and ran inside to advise officers of what had transpired. Both Martinez-Benitez and Schiavone were arrested without incident and their victim was hospitalized with bruising and lacerations. He was listed in stable condition.

Both Martinez-Benitez and Schiavone were charged with:

Assault;

Robbery;

Criminal mischief;

Grand larceny;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Martinez-Benitez was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both were scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 3.

