Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Three Dogs Attack Four People, Including Cop, In Suffolk Neighborhood
Police & Fire

Suspect On Loose After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Lobby Of Long Island Apartment

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
15 Elk Street in Hempstead.
15 Elk Street in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is on the loose after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the lobby of a Long Island apartment.

It happened on Thursday, July 9 at around 9:05 a.m. in Hempstead.

An unknown man approached a 37-year-old woman in the lobby of 15 Elk Street, took out a handgun and ordered her to hand over money, according to Nassau County Police detectives. 

The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, 19-20 years old, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was wearing black jeans and a dark T-shirt. No further description is available.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.