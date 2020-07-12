Suspect On Loose After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Lobby Of Long Island Apartment

A suspect is on the loose after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the lobby of a Long Island apartment.

It happened on Thursday, July 9 at around 9:05 a.m. in Hempstead.

An unknown man approached a 37-year-old woman in the lobby of 15 Elk Street, took out a handgun and ordered her to hand over money, according to Nassau County Police detectives.

The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, 19-20 years old, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was wearing black jeans and a dark T-shirt. No further description is available.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.