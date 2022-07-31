Contact Us
Suspect On Loose After Bank Robbery In Greenlawn

The TD Bank at 460 Pulaski Road in Greenlawn. Photo Credit: Geralt on Pixabay/Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island.

The man entered TD Bank in Greenlawn, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday, July 31, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer, according to police.

The robber fled on foot.

The suspect is described as having an average build. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

