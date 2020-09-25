Suspect Nabbed In String Of Burglaries At Long Island Homes

A man who allegedly robbed four Long Island homes, stealing an estimated $3,300 in valuables, was arrested at his residence and charged with a series of felonies, according to police.

Jahkeem M. Jiles, 29, stole clothing and handbags valued at $700 during the first of his rash of burglaries -- all in Hempstead -- at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, Nassau County Police said.

At around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, police said that Jiles removed a wallet and car keys from another residence.

The homeowner's 2013 Hyundai, which was previously stocked with $2,600 of landscaping equipment, was found abandoned and ransacked the subsequent day.

Jiles' next two attempts at burglary were less successful, according to police.

On one occasion, he woke up a resident of the next home he broke into at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. Jiles fled, empty-handed, when the victim screamed, said police.

Similarly, Jiles was thwarted in his next criminal attempt at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 after he woke the homeowner from their sleep, police said.

The victim, police report, followed Jiles.

In response, he threatened him, and the victim gave up his pursuit.

Jiles was charged with the felonies of second-degree burglary and third-degree larceny, along with the misdemeanor of petit larceny.

Police found Jiles in his home and took him into custody without incident at 12: 25 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.

