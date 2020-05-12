Suspect Nabbed In Long Island Gas Station Robbery

A man wanted in connection with an armed gas station robbery was nabbed at an area hotel.

The robbery took place around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, May 10, in Nassau County at the Speedway Gas Station located at 60 Jericho Turnpike, in Jericho.

According to detectives, Barry Costa, 63, of Huntington Station, allegedly entered the business, approached the teller and placed his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, , said Nassau County Police.

He then allegedly went behind the counter and took lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash from the register, police said.

Costa then fled the scene on foot.

After an investigation, Costa was located at the Jericho Motel around 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 11 without incident.

He was charged with third-degree robbery and held for arrangement on Tuesday, May 12.

