Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Wanted Long Island Man Nabbed For Shooting That Seriously Injured Victim
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In Long Island Gas Station Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Barry Costa
Barry Costa Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man wanted in connection with an armed gas station robbery was nabbed at an area hotel.

The robbery took place around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, May 10, in Nassau County at the Speedway Gas Station located at 60 Jericho Turnpike, in Jericho.

According to detectives, Barry Costa, 63, of Huntington Station, allegedly entered the business, approached the teller and placed his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, , said Nassau County Police.

He then allegedly went behind the counter and took lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash from the register, police said.

Costa then fled the scene on foot.

After an investigation, Costa was located at the Jericho Motel around 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 11 without incident.

He was charged with third-degree robbery and held for arrangement on Tuesday, May 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.