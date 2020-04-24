Suspect Nabbed In Long Island Gas Station Robbery

Police nabbed one of two men wanted in an alleged armed robbery of a Long Island gas station last year.

Rafael Estrada, 31, of Westbury, was arrested in connection with the robbery which took place on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Mobil Gas Station in Garden City, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an unknown man, later identified as Estrada, entered the gas station and approached the male employee, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash, police said.

The victim, 37, complied and was ordered to the ground. A second man, who has been apprehended, was standing outside.

The men fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Following an investigation, Estrada was identified and arrested. Following his arrested he was found to be in possession of alleged cocaine, police said.

Police believe that Estrada and his accomplice are also responsible for a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Hempstead on Dec. 21, 2019.

Estrada was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of criminal use of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 23, in Mineola.

