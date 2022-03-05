Suspect Nabbed For String Of Suffolk County Burglaries

Police investigators on Long Island have apprehended a man who was wanted for a four-day commercial burglary spree where he targeted at least five businesses, authorities announced.

In Suffolk County, police launched an investigation into commercial burglaries that began on Saturday, April 30, and lasted through Monday, May 2 when officers were able to locate and arrest their suspect, Tyrone Stevens, age 60, of Brentwood.

According to police, Third Precinct officers responded to a call of a burglary at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 2 at Wendy’s Beauty Salon on West Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip.

During the investigation, a Suffolk County police spokesperson said that officers were able to speak to witnesses and identified Stevens as a suspect.

Police said that officers Ryan Warkenthien and Jason Hernandez responded along with Canine Section Police Officer Robert Stroehlein, and his canine partner Sparks, and located Stevens a short distance away on West Suffolk Avenue at approximately 3:25 a.m. on May 2.

Further investigation into Stevens found that he had been on a four-day burglary spree, during which he targeted these buildings and stole these items:

Sunoco on Wheeler Road in Hauppauge on April 30 when he stole cash and cigarettes;

The Garage on Bridge Road in Islandia on April 30;

Family Dollar on East Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip between Sunday, May 1 and May 2, when he stole headphones;

B&C Auto Tech on West Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip between May 1 and May 2 when he stole money and inspection stickers;

Wendy’s Beauty Salon on May 2, when he stole cash.

Investigators noted that Stevens also broke windows at the Model Gift Shop and Intermex International Money Express on West Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip on May 2, but did not enter the buildings.

Stevens was arrested without incident and charged with:

Five counts of third-degree burglary;

Two counts of criminal mischief;

Possession of burglars tools.

No court date has been announced for Stevens.

