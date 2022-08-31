Contact Us
Breaking News: Long Island Man Sentenced For Firing Gun At Police Officer
Suspect Nabbed After Riverhead Restaurant Burglary

Nicole Valinote
Craft'd Restaurant and Bar, located at 127 East Main St. in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 42-year-old man is accused of smashing a Long Island restaurant's glass front door with a brick and stealing a bottle of tequila.

The burglary happened at the Craft'd Restaurant and Bar, located at 127 East Main St. in Riverhead, at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Tramaine Gonzalez, of Riverhead, was arrested in the case and charged with third-degree burglary.

Gonzalez was arraigned and held at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said.

