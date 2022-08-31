Suspect Nabbed After Riverhead Restaurant Burglary

A 42-year-old man is accused of smashing a Long Island restaurant's glass front door with a brick and stealing a bottle of tequila.

The burglary happened at the Craft'd Restaurant and Bar, located at 127 East Main St. in Riverhead, at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Tramaine Gonzalez, of Riverhead, was arrested in the case and charged with third-degree burglary.

Gonzalez was arraigned and held at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said.

