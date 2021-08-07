Contact Us
Suspect Nabbed After Knifepoint Attempted Robbery At Long Island Urgent Care, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Dardu Mihai Vamvu
Dardu Mihai Vamvu Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A suspect is in custody after a knifepoint attempted robbery at a Long Island Urgent Care facility.

Police responded to a call in Great Neck Plaza involving a suspicious person with a weapon on Great Neck Road at around 10:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. 

Upon arrival, it was discovered that  Dardu Mihai Vamvu, age 48, of Great Neck, had displayed a knife and did attempt to steal money from two different individuals inside the Urgent Care, Nassau County Police said. 

Vamvu fled on foot and was later apprehended by officers, according to police. 

There were no injuries reported.

Vamvu has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted robbery as well as two counts of third-degree attempted robbery.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 7 at First District Court in Hempstead.

