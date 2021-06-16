Contact Us
Suspect Nabbed After Breaking Into Long Island Restaurant, Stealing Money, Police Say

Zak Failla
Louis Wilson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Bonanza Stand of Oyster Bay Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 23-year-old man was arrested after breaking into a popular Long Island ice stand and stealing from a cash register, police said.

It is alleged that Louis Wilson, who police say is homeless, was caught on camera entering the Bonanza Stand of Oyster Bay on Shore Avenue in Oyster Bay at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 through an open back door.

Nassau County Police investigators said that Wilson entered the restaurant, removed an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled the scene on foot.

The investigation led police to identify Wilson as a suspect, who was arrested by Nassau County Police officers outside a Paddock Road home in Seaford on Monday, June 14, and taken into custody without incident.

Wilson was charged with third-degree burglary. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola on Tuesday, June 15. 

