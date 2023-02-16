Suspect Nabbed After 2 Found Shot To Death In Selden Home

A suspect has been charged after two people were found shot to death inside a Long Island home following a months-long investigation.

Brian Cordovano, age 48, of Bay Shore, was arrested following a traffic stop in Smithtown, on Columbus Avenue, just before noontime on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Suffolk County Police said.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at around 10:45 p.m. in Selden at 55 Hollywood Ave., Ian Saalfield, age 45, of Lake Grove, who had been reported missing by his wife nearly two weeks earlier, and the homeowner, Robert Julian, age 58, were found shot to death.

Cordovano was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges that have not yet been released.

Police say he was held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Feb. 16.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

