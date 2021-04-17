Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases by Community
Police & Fire

Suspect In Long Island Hotel Burglary Handed License To Victims, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Michael C. Lee
Michael C. Lee Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A strange scene unfolded at a Long Island hotel where a burglar handed over his ID to his victims during a late-night theft, leading to his arrest, police said.

It is alleged that at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, April 16, Michael C. Lee, age 29, of Bayside, Queens, who was staying at the Travelodge on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, broke into another guest’s room through an unlocked sliding window.

Police said that the first victim, a 33-year-old woman was confronted by Lee, at which point she called her 44-year-old boyfriend into the room for assistance.

According to police, the two guests demanded to know why Lee was in the room, and asked for his identification, at which point Lee handed over his driver’s license before fleeing the room.

After Lee fled without taking his license back, the woman noticed that her money was missing and they contacted the police. Officers responded to the hotel, where they located Lee, who was arrested without incident.

Lee was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and burglary. He was arraigned on Friday in Mineola. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.