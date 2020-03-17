Suspect Cut Employee While Stealing Cell Phones At Long Island Store, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island We Fix Phones store of two cell phones after cutting an employee with a sharp object.

The armed robbery took place around 6:14 p.m., Monday, March 16 at the store on Front Street in Uniondale, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an unknown man entered the store and asked an employee to view several cell phones and then left.

A short time later the same man returned and again asked to view two cell phones, saying he would be purchasing the phones and asking about methods of payment, police said.

After saying he was going to pay with a credit card, he allegedly reached in his pocket and pulled out a sharp object and swung it at the salesperson, cutting his left hand, police said.

The man then grabbed the cell phones and fled north on Manor Parkway.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and released.

The suspect is described as being a male black male in his 20s, wearing a black jacket.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

