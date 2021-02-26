Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Woman Accused Of Conspiring With MS-13 To Have Ex-Boyfriend Murdered
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Staples

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Staples at 1080 Old Country Road in Westbury.
Staples at 1080 Old Country Road in Westbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A taser-wielding man is on the loose and wanted by police after stealing electronics from a Long Island Staples and threatening employees with the weapon, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Staples on Old Country Road in Westbury at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Police said that an unknown suspect was seen taking multiple electronic devices from shelves and placing them into a paper bag. When he attempted to leave the store, at which point he was confronted by two employees.

The suspect allegedly told the employees to get out of the way and pointed a taser at them before exiting the door, getting into a grey sedan, and fleeing west on Old Country Road.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators described the suspect as an African American man who was approximately 6-foot tall, weighing 220 pounds. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a red hat, red mask, red hoodie, dark jeans, red and white air Jordan sneakers, and a dark winter coat.

No surveillance photos of the suspect were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-224-TIPS. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.