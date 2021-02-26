Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Staples

A taser-wielding man is on the loose and wanted by police after stealing electronics from a Long Island Staples and threatening employees with the weapon, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Staples on Old Country Road in Westbury at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Police said that an unknown suspect was seen taking multiple electronic devices from shelves and placing them into a paper bag. When he attempted to leave the store, at which point he was confronted by two employees.

The suspect allegedly told the employees to get out of the way and pointed a taser at them before exiting the door, getting into a grey sedan, and fleeing west on Old Country Road.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators described the suspect as an African American man who was approximately 6-foot tall, weighing 220 pounds. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a red hat, red mask, red hoodie, dark jeans, red and white air Jordan sneakers, and a dark winter coat.

No surveillance photos of the suspect were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-224-TIPS.

