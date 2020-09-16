Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Boy
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Roslyn Savings Bank located at 333 Central Ave. in Lawrence.
Roslyn Savings Bank located at 333 Central Ave. in Lawrence. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Long Island bank.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Lawrence.

An unknown suspect entered the Roslyn Savings Bank located at 333 Central Avenue, Nassau County Police said. 

The suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding money, according to police. 

The teller complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency. 

The suspect is described as being a black man, 6-feet tall, medium build, wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, a black hat and a surgical mask, police said.

There were four employees and four customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no reported injuries.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.