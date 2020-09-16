Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Long Island bank.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Lawrence.

An unknown suspect entered the Roslyn Savings Bank located at 333 Central Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding money, according to police.

The teller complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

The suspect is described as being a black man, 6-feet tall, medium build, wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, a black hat and a surgical mask, police said.

There were four employees and four customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no reported injuries.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

