Suspect At Large After Burglary At Long Island Gas Station

A suspect is on the loose after a Long Island gas station was burglarized.

The incident happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 in New Hyde Park, Nassau County Police said.

Police officers responded to the Sunoco gas station, located at 205 Jericho Turnpike, for a broken front door.

Upon police arrival, it was found that the glass door was completely shattered by an unknown subject who then had gone inside and taken an unknown amount of US currency and a large number of tobacco products before leaving the store heading in an unknown direction, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.