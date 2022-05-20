Contact Us
Breaking News: Duo Attempted To Steal ATM Outside Southampton Bank, Police Say
Suspect At Large After $2K In Cash Stolen From Lake Grove Gas Station

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and nearly two dozen packs of cigarettes.
Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who allegedly targeted an area gas station in March.

Police said that the suspect broke a glass window at the Gulf Gas station on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

Once inside, it is alleged that the wanted man stole more than 20 packs of Newport cigarettes and approximately $2,000 in cash from the station.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or theft has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

