Suspect At Large After $2K In Cash Stolen From Lake Grove Gas Station

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who allegedly targeted an area gas station in March.

Police said that the suspect broke a glass window at the Gulf Gas station on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

Once inside, it is alleged that the wanted man stole more than 20 packs of Newport cigarettes and approximately $2,000 in cash from the station.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or theft has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

