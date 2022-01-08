Suspect At Large After 20-Year-Old Shot In Front Of North Amityville Home

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured by bullets fired from a passing car on Long Island.

The incident took place in North Amityville around 8 p.m., Sunday, July 31.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 20-year-old North Amityville man was standing in front of a home on Emerald Lane South when he was struck by two bullets fired from a passing motor vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.