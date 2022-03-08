Suffolk Man Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Police Say

A Suffolk County man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a parked car on Long Island with his 12-year-old son in the car, authorities announced.

In Huntington Station, local resident Denis Manzaneras-Orellana, age 34, was driving his 2000 Honda sedan on East 10th Street between Varney and Mulford Avenues at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, when he crashed into an unoccupied parked car, police said.

At the time of the crash, investigators noted that his child was a passenger in the Honda.

According to police, Second Precinct Patrol officers responded to the scene and determined that Manzaneras-Orellana was allegedly intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest without incident.

Neither Manzaneras-Orellana nor his son - who was released to a family member - was injured in the crash.

Manzaneras-Orellana was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger 15 years old or younger under Leandra’s Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, March 7.

