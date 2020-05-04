Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Woman Killed In Southern State Parkway Crash

Joe Lombardi
A 58-year-old Long Island woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Southern State Parkway, state police said.
Photo Credit: File

A 58-year-old Long Island woman was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway, state police said.

It happened on the westbound side at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 3 near Exit 15S in Hempstead.

The woman, Gresmor J. Blackman-Douglas, of Amityville, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue when she lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway, striking a tree and causing the vehicle to catch fire, according to police.

Blackman-Douglas succumbed to her injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead by a Nassau County PD paramedic.

An investigation is ongoing.

