Suffolk County Police Officers Help Deliver Baby At Shirley Residence

Officers helped deliver a baby boy after a woman went into labor at her Long Island home.

Suffolk County Police Officer Conor Diemer responded to a report of a woman going into labor at her residence on Arpage Drive in Shirley at 10:13 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police said the woman, identified as 31-year-old Rebecca Reyes, told Diemer that the baby was about to come out, and Diemer laid her down in the living room.

Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron and Officers Jadin Rodriguez and Zachary Vormittag soon responded to help assist, SCPD said.

The father of the baby, 46-year-old Juan Maldonado, also returned home and held Reyes' head, police reported.

SCPD said Reyes delivered a baby boy named Owen at about 10:25 a.m.

Shirley Community Ambulance then arrived and brought the healthy mother and baby to Stony Brook University Hospital, police reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.