Suffolk County Man Nabbed For String Of Grand Larcenies, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly committing a string of grand larcenies as well as multiple other felonies.

Salvatore Paulette, age 32, of Shirley, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22, following an investigation that determined he was responsible for six incidents of theft of electrical wire from the Patchogue and Bellport Home Depot stores between September and January, Suffolk County Police said.

When detectives attempted to arrest Paulette in a commercial parking lot located at The Green, south of Roberts Road, he forcibly resisted and attempted to steal a detectives’ gun before fleeing on foot, police said.

He was apprehended by Seventh Precinct Patrol officers who had responded to the area to assist detectives.

Paulette was charged with:

Four counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

Two counts of third-degree grand larceny

Attempted grand larceny 3rd Degree

Attempted robbery

Two counts of assault

Resisting arrest

Criminal obstruction of breathing.

