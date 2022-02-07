Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Wintry Mix Causing Slippery Travel Conditions In Parts Of Region
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Man Charged After Search Warrant Uncovers 'Ghost Guns,' Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 34-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said a search warrant uncovered multiple loaded "ghost guns" in his home.
A 34-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said a search warrant uncovered multiple loaded "ghost guns" in his home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A 34-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said a search warrant uncovered multiple loaded "ghost guns" in his home.

Samuel Schindler, of Central Islip, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 5, after a search warrant was executed at his home on Tamarack Street, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police searched the residence and found two loaded handguns, a 9mm and a 40 caliber, authorities said.

The two handguns were what are commonly known as "ghost guns," which are built from a kit and don't have serial numbers or traceable features, SCPD said. 

Investigators also seized a kit used to manufacture ghost guns and a homemade apperatus used to test the weapons, police said. 

Police said Schindler was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

His arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6, SCPD said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.