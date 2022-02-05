Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Man Accused Of Threatening Police Officers

Zak Failla
Westhampton Police Headquarters
Westhampton Police Headquarters Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat to a Long Island police station that caused an evacuation, authorities announced.

In Suffolk County, the Southampton Police Department received a phone call that was intended for the Westhampton Beach Police Department at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from an agitated man who allegedly made threats.

Westhampton Police Chief Steven McManus said that the threat forced an evacuation of City Hall, where the police department is housed.

The investigation into the threat led police to identify Westhampton resident David Krouse as a suspect, who was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at Westhampton Beach Village Court on Thursday, Feb. 3. 

